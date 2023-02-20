It’s over. Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio recently pulled the plug on their romance after several months of seeing each other.

“Gigi and Leo are no longer dating,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the supermodel, 27, and the Oscar winner, 48. “Things just organically tapered off between them.”

The source adds that there wasn’t a dramatic reason for the split. “Leo and Gigi were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them,” the insider explains.

A second source tells Us that the twosome’s romance was “never that serious,” in part because of their packed schedules. “They both have incredibly busy careers and lives, and although they tried to make time for each other, it really wasn’t enough to make things work,” the insider explains. “Gigi has no hard feelings toward Leo and she thinks he’s an incredible guy. Their timing just couldn’t align, and they’ve decided to go their separate ways.”

The Guest in Residence founder and the Revenant actor were first linked in September 2022 when they were spotted hanging out during New York Fashion Week. Earlier that month, a source told Us that DiCaprio had “his sights set on Gigi” following his split from Camila Morrone.

In October 2022, an insider explained to Us that it was “no coincidence” that the Growing Pains alum was in France during Paris Fashion Week while Hadid was working. “They’ve been having secret meetups and have been spending time together privately,” the source revealed, adding that the duo were “not serious” at the time. “They’re very into each other and are seeing where things go.”

Us confirmed in August 2022 that DiCaprio and Morrone, 25, called it quits after four years together. “Leo and Camila just weren’t having fun anymore,” an insider told Us after the breakup. “The honeymoon phase was over and things faded out.”

Hadid, for her part, was previously in a long-term relationship with Zayn Malik. The pair dated off and on for five years before calling it quits for good in October 2021. The former One Direction member, 30, and the Los Angeles native welcomed daughter Khai, now 2, in September 2020.

Earlier this month, Hadid opened up about how having Khai had changed her outlook on her career and her future. “I got pregnant [during the coronavirus pandemic] and I really started to think about what I wanted after, when the world opened back up,” she told Elle in an interview published on Wednesday, February 15. “It kept coming back to just a more stabilized schedule where I’m not in a different country every week.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added that working on her Guest in Residence brand while raising Khai had been a “stabilizing” process for her. “I have an office that I come to. I know everyone here,” she explained. “I don’t have to look a certain way to show up. It’s a different experience for me, and it was the right time because I was ready for that.”