Smitten! Leonardo DiCaprio has “always had a soft spot” for Gigi Hadid, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“He thinks she’s beautiful of course but also a wise and cool character who’s got a very cultured and educated take on life,” the insider says.

The Titanic actor, 47, and the model, 27, are officially dating and “have a ton of mutual friends,” the source adds, noting that “everyone’s happy to see them together, even though it did catch a lot of them off guard.”

As he continues to pursue the California native, the insider tells Us that DiCaprio is aware that fans have noticed his tendency to date young models — many of which are 25 years old or under.

“Leo plays it down but there’s no denying he does have a type, or he has until now,” the source explains, referring to the fact that Hadid is over the age of the actor’s past few flames. “But at almost 48 he’s mellowing out a lot more and dropping hints to his buddies that he’s way less interested in that playboy lifestyle.”

Earlier this month, a separate source exclusively told Us that DiCaprio had “his sights set on Gigi” after splitting from Camila Morrone earlier in the summer.

“They’re friends,” the insider said of the Guest in Residence designer on September 7, noting that Hadid wasn’t ready “to be romantic” with DiCaprio at that time.

Things seemingly changed as the Oscar winner was spotted with the former Victoria’s Secret model at a September 10 New York Fashion Week afterparty, an eyewitness told Us. A second observer noted that the pair were seated at the same table.

DiCaprio’s interest in Hadid came just weeks after Us confirmed that things had fizzled out between the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood… actor and Morrone, 25, after four years of dating.

“[Leo] has been attending events and going on vacations without [Camila], from the Care Gala to Unicef Gala to St-Tropez,” a source exclusively told Us in July. “He has been spending more time hanging out with all his pals like Tobey McGuire and Jamie Foxx.”

The What’s Eating Gilbert Grape star and the Death Wish actress were first linked in spring 2018, after initially meeting when Marrone was only 12 years old. While they were once “very in love,” DiCaprio and Morrone hadn’t been seen together since July. “Leo and Camila just weren’t having fun anymore,” a different source told Us following the breakup. “The honeymoon phase was over and things faded out.”

Hadid, for her part, was previously in a long-term relationship with Zayn Malik. The duo dated on and off for five years before splitting for good in October 2021.

“Zayn and Gigi have silently separated,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working.”

The twosome share 2-year-old daughter Khai. When their little one celebrated her birthday on Monday, September 19, Hadid gave the former One Direction singer, 29, a shout-out via social media.

“Our angel girl turned 2 today,” the Vogue cover star wrote via her Instagram Story, tagging the “Pillowtalk” crooner. The pair toasted their daughter by giving her a Peppa Pig cake designed by Carlos’ Bake Shop.

