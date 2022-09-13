Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Partying With Gigi Hadid Amid Dating Rumors

The plot thickens. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted partying with Gigi Hadid after his split from Camila Morrone, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Oscar winner, 47, and the supermodel, 27, were seen hanging out together on Saturday, September 10, at a New York Fashion Week afterparty, according to an eyewitness. A second observer noted that the duo were seated at the same table at the event, which was also attended by Venus Williams and Ben Simmons.

Earlier this month, an insider told Us that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor had his eye on the Guest in Residence designer following his breakup with Morrone, 25. “Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest,” the source revealed. “They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.”

DiCaprio and Hadid’s hangout came just weeks after Us confirmed that the Titanic actor and the Death Wish actress called it quits after four years of dating. “[Leo] has been attending events and going on vacations without [Camila], from the Care Gala to Unicef Gala to St-Tropez,” a source exclusively told Us in July. “He has been spending more time hanging out with all his pals like Tobey McGuire and Jamie Foxx.”

The insider also noted that while the former couple “were very close,” they hadn’t been spotted together since July, when they were seen in France. Morrone, for her part, had been “filming all summer.” The Valley Girl star is in production on Amazon’s upcoming series Daisy Jones & The Six, an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid‘s novel of the same name.

Hadid, for her part, was previously linked to Zayn Malik. The California native and the former One Direction member, 29, dated off and on for five years before calling it quits in October 2021.

“Zayn and Gigi have silently separated,” an insider told Us at the time. “They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working.”

Despite their breakup, the pair have remained amicable coparents for their daughter Khai, who turns 2 on Monday, September 19. “They’re not living together, but Zayn visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania a lot when they’re there,” a source told Us of the twosome in June. “They like to spend time away from the city because it’s more safe, quiet, and exclusive.”

While the insider noted that “coparenting comes with certain challenges and ups and downs,” the Vogue cover girl and the “Pillowtalk” singer are “doing the best they can to make it work,” ensuring that Khai is still “very much part” of her father’s life.

