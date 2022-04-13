Back to the ’70s. If the source material is any indication, then Amazon’s upcoming TV series Daisy Jones & The Six will take viewers on a trip to a world of flared pants, arena rock and backstage drama.

Based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six tells the story of a fictional rock band called The Six, fronted by an enigmatic woman named Daisy. The book was a huge hit upon its release in March 2019, but Amazon picked up the TV rights nearly one year before it even hit shelves.

Reese Witherspoon chose the novel for one of her Reese’s Book Club picks, and her production company, Hello Sunshine, teamed with Amazon to produce the series.

“As soon as I started reading Daisy Jones & The Six, I immediately fell head over heels in love with it, and I’m thrilled to be bringing it to the screen with Amazon and Jen Salke, whose passionate pursuit of the material spoke volumes,” the Oscar winner said in a statement in July 2018. “With [Scott] Neustadter and [Michael H.] Weber, two writers I deeply admire, stewarding this project, I am so confident that Daisy and her band’s journey toward finding their voice will leave just as permanent a mark with viewers around the world as it did with me.”

In November 2019, Riley Keough signed on to play the titular Daisy Jones, who was partially based on Stevie Nicks. The Zola actress is descended from rock royalty herself: her grandfather is Elvis Presley. (Her parents are Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough.)

“I am so so proud of how hard everyone has worked to bring this story to life,” the Golden Globe nominee wrote via Instagram in September 2021 when the show began its first day of filming. “All of the writers have done SUCH an incredible job. Everyone at Amazon, the whole crew on the show side and also the music side working tirelessly and tiredly to make us sound good. The cast for working so hard learning how to do things we’ve all never done. Thank you thank you thank you!!”

The American Honey star appears opposite Sam Claflin, who plays Daisy’s bandmate Billy Dunne. The Me Before You actor learned to play guitar for the role during the 2020 coronavirus lockdowns, which began shortly after production was originally set to begin.

“It’s got everything a good TV drama requires, really,” he told Entertainment Tonight of the show in September 2020. “The one thing it didn’t have is an actual person that can play guitar, because that’s something I did not have in my utility belt going into this. But it’s something that I fortunately had a bit more time to do because of where we find ourselves.”

Keep scrolling for more details on Daisy Jones & The Six.