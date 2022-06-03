Model moms! From the runway to the playroom, many well-known supermodels have learned to balance their careers with raising little ones at home.

Gigi Hadid became a mom in September 2020 when she and then-partner Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter, Khai. (Hadid and the former One Direction crooner dated on and off beginning in 2015 before they split for good in October 2021.)

“She watches everything, she’s always learning, she’s always looking. She’s just awesome,” Hadid, who’s been modeling since she was a toddler, told InStyle in February 2022. “It’s wild. A lot of my mom friends feel like that, and we’re nearing the first couple years [with our kids]. You’re obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you’re like, ‘Oh, my God. Where did you come from?’ … [My friends and I] only talk about babies and sleeping and what bottles don’t leak. One of them was like, ‘Hey, do you ever want to get dinner without the kids?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, girl. Let’s go.’”

The Next in Fashion cohost is already an “amazing mom” to Khai, according to Netflix cohost Tan France.

“I’ve gotten so many tips from her [for my son Ismail],” the Queer Eye personality told Us in May 2022, referring to his bundle of joy who was born the previous August. “She was a mom before I was a parent, like, seven months before [my son was born]. And so, she was the first person that sent me a care package of all the things that my baby might need. It was so sweet.”

Ashley Graham, for her part, is a proud mother of three. The Nebraska native shares son Isaac, born in January 2020, and twin sons Malachi and Roman, born in January 2022, with husband Justin Ervin.

“I always heard that [with] No. 2 you’re a lot more tired, you show faster,” Graham told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021 amid her second pregnancy. “It’s happening. I popped really fast. I’m exhausted. I’m running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things.”

She continued: “I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over prepared. I’m just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing. Like, I just look at my boobs and go, ‘OK, check check. We got this. Just need some newborn diapers. Check, check.’”

Hadid and the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host are far from the only model mamas. Tyra Banks welcomed son York — whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla — via surrogate in January 2016.

“I’m trying to teach him [positive] messages because I’m his first role model when it comes to beauty and accepting different types of women, so we practice that a lot at home,” the Dancing With the Stars host exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2020 of her baby boy. “I’m already saying things to him.”

Banks added: “For instance, I go home and I take my wig off. The other day he was like, ‘Mommy, I like you and you look so pretty when you put your hair on.’ And I go, ‘How does Mommy look with her hair off?’ And he goes, ‘Um. I don’t know.’ I was like, ‘Really look at Mommy. Do you think that she only looks good with her hair on?’ And he was like, ‘Mommy, you look good with your hair on and with your hair off.’”

Scroll below to meet the top models’ little ones: