Playing favorites? When it came time to tell his Queer Eye costars that he is expecting a baby, Tan France knew exactly who to call first.

“I told Jonathan [Van Ness] first because if I didn’t, he would have killed me,” the fashion designer, 38, explained exclusively to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 9, while promoting Yasso Poppables. “His second question was, ‘What about me? You won’t neglect me now, will you?’ I’m like, ‘No, you will always be my first child. I will always understand that.’”

The England native FaceTimed the rest of his costars as well — Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk. “I did it individually,” France told Us. “They were so supportive. Jonathan’s making something for the baby. Apparently, it’s not gonna be ready until way after he’s born, that’s how elaborate it is.”

There’s “no way” his news gave the Netflix personalities any baby fever, he added. “I think they’re already enjoying this high [from our show], and now having a baby would really halt a lot of our busy [schedules]. I don’t think any of them are envious right now.”

The Naturally Tan author and his husband, Rob France, announced in April that their first child is on the way via surrogate. “So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!” Tan captioned a shirtless Instagram photo of himself holding a sonogram shot at the time. “No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. … Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

Rob added with a post of his own: “We have a beautiful little angel on the way, and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this.”

When the couple’s baby boy arrives, Tan will let “all of them” babysit — although Porowski, 37, is “the only one who would know to feed my baby vegetables.” The dad-to-be explained, “He would know the right food to give my baby.”

As for his own eating habits, Tan is a “big snacker,” which is why he loves Yasso Poppables. “I actually don’t eat a lot of real food, which I know is not a good thing,” he told Us on Wednesday. “I don’t eat a lot of meals, so I will just snack throughout the day.”

Tan’s favorite is the “Sea Salt Caramel, for sure.” He also likes the Mint Chocolate Crunch and Chocolate Peanut Butter chip flavors “very, very much.”

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp