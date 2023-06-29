Naomi Campbell is now a mother of two after welcoming a baby boy.

The supermodel, 53, surprised fans with the news on Thursday, June 29, sharing an Instagram photo of her little one holding hands with her daughter, 2. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” Campbell wrote in her caption. “A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed! Welcome Babyboy.”

After adding the hashtag “#mumoftwo,” Campbell continued, “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Campbell’s friends and colleagues flooded the comments section with joyful messages about the new arrival. “Congratulations Omi!!” wrote Donatella Versace. Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel added, “Congratulations my love. Best news,” while La La Anthony replied, “Such a beautiful blessing.” Other well-wishers included Winnie Harlow, Claudia Schiffer, Samantha Ronson and Joseph Altuzarra.

Campbell secretly welcomed her first child in May 2021 at age 50. “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she told British Vogue in February 2022. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

In the same interview, Campbell clarified that her daughter was “not adopted,” adding, “She’s my child.” She also didn’t rule out the idea of having more kids in the future, hinting, “Why not?”

Before welcoming her daughter, Campbell said that she thought about having kids “all the time,” but she wasn’t sure whether she’d want to be a single mother. “Now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want,” she told ES Magazine in May 2017. “I do want a father figure. I think it’s important. It’s the way I feel today, sitting here talking to you.”

Two years later, Campbell sparked adoption rumors when she shared a photo of herself holding a baby on Mother’s Day. She later clarified that the snap was taken when she visited an orphanage in Lagos, Nigeria.

Later that year, however, Campbell said that she wasn’t opposed to adopting. “I’ll see what the universe brings me,” she told Metro in October 2019. “For now, what the universe has delivered is very much in the spirit of a chosen family.”