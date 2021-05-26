Naomi Campbell Describes ‘Special Moment’ She Met Newborn Daughter

Gushing about her girl! New mom Naomi Campbell opened up about her newborn daughter for the first time.

“In one of my most special moments, you know, I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing,” the supermodel, 51, told DJ D-Nice during a Tuesday, May 25, episode of her “No Filter With Naomi” YouTube show. “I mean, that’s my roots! You know, that’s my roots.”

The London native later said that she was possibly taking a break from her show. “This could be my last show, and taking a little break,” the Face alum said. “Or this may not be.”

Campbell announced her baby girl’s secret arrival earlier this month. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote via Instagram on May 18. “So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

While the actress has yet to share her infant’s name or show her face, Campbell shared a photo of the little one’s bare feet. She cradled the newborn’s toes in the sweet shot.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you mama!!!!” Gabrielle Union commented on the social media upload, while Jodie Turner-Smith wrote, “Many many many congratulations to you and to your family — the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! What an incredible blessing!!!”

The news came two years after Campbell sparked adoption rumors when she posted a photo of herself with a baby, later clarifying that the picture was from an orphanage visit in Lagos.

In October 2019, the businesswoman told Metro that she hadn’t ruled out adoption, explaining, “I’ll see what the universe brings me. For now, what the universe has delivered is very much in the spirit of a chosen family.”

Campbell previously explained to ES Magazine that she thought about starting a family “all the time” but wanted a “father figure” in her future children’s lives.

“I think it’s important,” the model explained in May 2017. “Now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want. … It’s the way I feel today, sitting here talking to you.”