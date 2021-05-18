From supermodel to super mom! Naomi Campbell announced on Tuesday, May 18, that she welcomed her first child.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” the actress, 50, captioned an Instagram photo of her hand cradling an infant’s feet. “So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

The British star received supportive Instagram messages from her friends, including Jodie Turner-Smith and Andy Cohen. The Bravo personality, 54, commented with heart emojis, while the Queen & Slim star, 34, wrote, “Many many many congratulations to you and to your family — the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! What an incredible blessing!!!”

Campbell previously sparked adoption rumors in May 2019 when she posted a photo with a baby on Mother’s Day. After receiving congratulatory comments from her Instagram followers, the Face alum denied adopting, explaining that the picture was from an orphanage visit in Lagos.

The social media upload came two years after the model told ES Magazine that she thought about having kids “all the time.” She said in May 2017, “Now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want. … I do want a father figure. I think it’s important. It’s the way I feel today, sitting here talking to you.”

Campbell did not rule out adoption at the time. “I’ll see what the universe brings me,” the businesswoman explained to Metro in October 2019. “For now, what the universe has delivered is very much in the spirit of a chosen family.”

In February, the singer told i-D magazine that 2021 would be an “amazing year” amid the coronavirus pandemic. She gushed at the time: “At the end of 2020, my main reflections were on the need for us to move upward and forward. We have to rise to every challenge and walk through it. … We’ve just got a few more bumps to get through first. Nothing disappears overnight, but we just need to get through this first quarter.”

Campbell added that she had “no time for boredom” while quarantining, explaining, “I’ve enjoyed the time of not having to rush to be somewhere, to reflect on the things that are matter and who is important in my life. … In situations like this, you have to adapt, abide by the rules and get on with it.”