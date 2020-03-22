Many of Hollywood’s top celebrities and public figures, including Rihanna and Michelle Obama, tuned in for A-list party from their living rooms.

DJ D-Nice hosted a virtual shindig on Instagram Live amid the coronavirus pandemic, spinning records for nearly nine hours on Saturday, March 22. The producer, 49, originally began the Home School series on March 16 and the “social distancing dance party” attracted more than 100,000 viewers by Saturday.

Rihanna was joined by Naomi Campbell, Donnie Wahlberg, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Will Smith, Janet Jackson, Sterling K. Brown, Dave Chappelle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mary J. Blige and more celebrities. The online party even attracted some huge political figures — Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Obama, 56.

The former first lady got a personal shout-out from D-Nice, who served as the DJ for an afterparty hosted by President Barack Obama and Michelle at the White House in 2016, according to CNN.

“Oh, my gosh! Michelle Obama’s in here! Michelle Obama’s in here!” D-Nice said in a clip posted by a fan on Twitter on Saturday. “Oh, my gosh. Let’s go, we are partying right now. Yo, this is so bonkers … this is crazy, this is crazy. I don’t even know what to play right now, my mind is so completely blown.”

D-Nice went on to say that he knew “what she loved” before commenting on his nerves and playing one of Michelle’s favorite tracks, “Shining” by DJ Khaled featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The producer, who began his career in the 1980s as a member of hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions, surprised his viewers with a few guest appearances on Saturday, using Instagram Live’s split feature. John Legend and rappers Common and Big Daddy Kane all joined the feed for a shared video, CNN reported.

Two days earlier, D-Nice shared his gratitude with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“I can’t believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of his DJ equipment on Friday, March 20. “From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me. Thank you to all of the artists that popped in to show love.”

Black-ish star Ross, 47, showed her appreciation for the quarantine party with a post of her own on Saturday.

“This man right here. I joined the HOME SCHOOL party 2 days in a row and danced myself happy,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of D-Nice. “The hero of the quarantine is @dnice nothing like great music and good vibes. He brought us all together. Thank you D-Nice. Thank you!”

The veteran hip-hop producer will return for another Home School set on Instagram Live on Sunday, March 22, at 6 p.m. ET.

