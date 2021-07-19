Winnie Harlow Is Obsessed With Wearing Wigs: ‘I’m Never Bored’

Whether she’s doing full-blown Barbie glam for a ~casual~ trip to the beach or getting prepped and ready for a photo shoot, Winnie Harlow always serves up a fierce look.

But she doesn’t just wake up without a hair out of place — she has a bit of help from her longtime hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez, who she teamed up with for Paul Mitchell’s XO Your Pro campaign, which is focused on uplifting the professional community.

It’s the duo’s great energy that helps a great look come together. “He gets me and that’s what helps bring the creative vision to life best,” the 26-year-old model told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview.

While the Canadian-born beauty has rocked everything from platinum pixie cuts to butt-length braids, she admits that her and Ramîrez’s go-to is a wig — hands down.

“Being able to change my hair all the time is a huge part of my life because I am never bored,” she told Stylish. “I get to experience so many different looks and try new things and I think that’s what living life is about … I enjoy wearing wigs so that I can achieve all the looks that my career entails and express different styles, while protecting my natural hair.”

As for how she makes sure her hair and scalp stay healthy and hydrated? Her go-to products include Paul Mitchell’s Super Skinny Serum, Gloss Drops and The Extra-Body Finishing Spray.

But sometimes flyaways are par for the course — especially in summer heat and humidity. When hairs start to go rogue, Ramîrez steps into save the day.

“My hack is to always spray my Paul Mitchell Hold Me Tight Finishing Spray on a fluffy powder brush then use it to smooth away flyaways rather than spraying directly onto the client,” the hairstylist told Stylish.

At the end of the day though, he says his key to creating a stunning style is all about getting in a groove with Harlow.

“Winnie is very particular about what she likes and I love that about her. Her confidence helps me better create for her,” he told Us. “I’m constantly learning from her. I’ve always felt it’s important to really listen to the client, they do know what makes me them feel beautiful.”

He added: “Winnie has taught me how she likes hair to feel and how she likes it to move, she’s even taught me what products work best for her.”