



When Winnie Harlow gets dressed, the model can be spotted rocking everything from glamorous gowns to laidback cool-girl looks.

While the two ensembles may be polar opposites, the 25-year-old has a key trick that allows her to feel comfortable whether she’s heading to a fancy fete or simply stepping out to run errands — all while staying chic.

“My sense of style is one of two things. It’s either super glam or super relaxed. There’s no in between,” Harlow told Stylish at Levi’s Haus Miami pop-up featuring premium products, a tailor shop, one-of-a-kind artist collaborations and more in the Wynwood Arts District.

Her go-to everyday look? A cute crop top and flattering jeans. “I think Levi’s are classic and I feel like everyone has a pair in their closet,” she dished.

When it’s time to go out, Harlow’s wardrobe and accessory choices do a full 180, but there’s one item that often remains the same for both looks — and it’s for an important reason!

“While a heel looks amazing, I’d rather go for a bootie, so it’s comfortable, but still sexy. … I try to slip in comfort everywhere,” she explained.

For her makeup routine, the model relies on her glam squad to help her switch it up from day-to-night and revealed that you won’t catch her rocking a red lip or glitter this holiday season.

“I’m hoping to not be wearing that much makeup over the holidays and just be with family and friends and come back to work refreshed with my skin all healthy and glowy,” she revealed.

Other than giving her skin a break, to keep her complexion at its prime, Harlow makes it a point to try her best to fit in some self care (even after a long night.)

“My biggest beauty secret is do as I say, not as I do… Wash your face before you go to bed every night,” she said.