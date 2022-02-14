The perfect pair! Naomi Campbell’s 9-month-old daughter made her adorable debut on British Vogue‘s March 2022 cover.

“She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” the model, 51, told the magazine in the cover story, published on Monday, February 14. “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. … I’m lucky to have her and I know that.”

The England native noted that she “always knew that one day” she would become a mother, calling parenthood the “biggest joy” of her life.

When asked whether she wants more children in the future, the former Face judge replied, “Why not?” She noted that her little one makes her feel like “a kid again.”

Campbell explained, “I’m reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn’t even dream of. … My daughter comes first. Everything I do, I do for her – that’s it. It’s so completely selfless, isn’t it?”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model announced her baby girl’s arrival in May 2021, writing via Instagram: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

Two months later, Campbell gave a rare glimpse of her infant in a Versace onesie. The Swan author went on to tell DJ D-Nice on her “No Filter With Naomi” YouTube show about her newborn’s arrival.

“In one of my most special moments, you know, I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing,” she gushed in July 2021. “I mean, that’s my roots! You know, that’s my roots.”

Campbell was previously vocal about her plans to have kids, telling ES Magazine in 2017 that she thought about motherhood “all the time” but was waiting for a “father figure” to be in the picture.

The businesswoman explained, “I think it’s important. Now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want. … It’s the way I feel today, sitting here talking to you.”

