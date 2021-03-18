Family of five? Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick have mixed feelings about expanding their family.

“Gosh, that’s a big question mark,” the actress, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly‘s Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City‘s Brianne Manz for the Thursday, March 18, “Moms Like Us” episode. “I have no idea. I was hoping this year would provide some clarity on that question, but it didn’t for me.”

The Ohio native, who is already the mom of son Hank, 5, and daughter Stevie, 3, went on to say that she “love[s]” the infant stage. “I can’t tell if I love my friend’s newborns or if I want my own, but yeah, I miss it,” she told Us. “Every phase, everyone told me it gets better and better. And it’s been true.”

Her eldest has already lost his baby voice, Decker added, calling him a “big kid.” She explained, “As a parent, you want to hold onto that but also see them grow. It’s so much fun.”

The little one even “gets himself out of bed, brushes his own teeth [and] gets himself dressed,” the model told Us. “There are no toddler pajamas, no snuggles. He’s just a boy all ready to go. That independence is what you want as a parent, but it’s such a mixed bag of emotions because you want your little baby to snuggle with.”

For now, she and the former professional tennis player, 38, are loving life with their family of four. “We actually were just looking each other the other day with a 5 and 3-year-old, and we feel like this is getting into the easiest phase because they can really play with each other and enjoy each other and communicate. It’s gotten a lot easier.”

That being said, the couple’s household is still “chaotic,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model said. “It’s joyful. It’s complicated. It’s exhausted. It’s loving.”

Decker and the athlete wed in April 2009 in Texas, one year after their engagement. They started dating in 2007.

In August 2019, the Nebraska native exclusively told Us how they keep the romance alive in their marriage while parenting. “You have to schedule it,” Roddick explained. “We do try to do a good job of saying, ‘Hey, next Wednesday we’re going to go out and enjoy each other.’ Enjoy the silence of no children around, and enjoy not picking stuff up off the floor, unless we do it.’ So, scheduling matters when you’re this far out and have a couple of kids.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi