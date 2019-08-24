



Keeping the spark alive. Andy Roddick revealed the secret ingredient to maintaining the romance in his relationship with wife Brooklyn Decker as the pair care for two children.

“Honestly, it’s not romantic, but you have to schedule it,” Roddick, who is partnering with Heineken for “The Perfect Serve” campaign, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, August 22. “Honestly, kind of everything revolves around your kids, and a couple of careers.”

Roddick then noted the importance of balance. “We do try to do a good job of saying, ‘Hey, next Wednesday we’re going to go out and enjoy each other.’ Enjoy the silence of no children around, and enjoy not picking stuff up off the floor, unless we do it,’” the athlete said. “So, scheduling matters when you’re this far out and have a couple of kids.”

When the tennis pro and model get some time away from their children, they enjoy partaking in normal activities.

“It’s as simple as going out and having a nice dinner and adult conversation, where we’re not just reacting to the chaos around us,” he explained to Us.

Roddick, 36, married Decker, 32, in an intimate ceremony in April 2009. The pair’s first meeting occurred in 2007, when the athlete asked his agent to reach out to Decker’s rep after he saw her in an issue of Sports Illustrated. He popped the question to his now-wife in 2008.

The couple welcomed their 3-year-old son, Hank, in 2015 and 19-month-old daughter, Stevie, in 2018.

When it comes to diapering their children, Decker told Us in August 2018 that she takes the lead on this task. At the time, she joked that Decker “can’t ball up a diaper if his life depended on it.”

“The amount of times I’ve found open dirty diapers on the floor when I’m, like, ‘There is Velcro here to help you ball this diaper up and toss it,’” she told Us. “It’s really quite a weakness of his.”

Decker, meanwhile, has improved his diapering skills. “I’m pretty committed. I kind of dive right in there, and she’s very neat about it,” he explained. “I’m like, ‘Listen, it’s pass, fail. Let’s just get it, and get it in the little gross diaper bin thing.’”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

