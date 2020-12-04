New parents! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been loving life with their daughter since her arrival and documenting her sweetest moments.

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2020 that the model was pregnant with her and the One Direction member’s first child, and she confirmed the news later that same month. Hadid gave birth to their baby girl in September 2020.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer tweeted alongside a photo of his infant’s hand. “To try [to] put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Hadid shared a similar shot via Instagram at the time, writing, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

The Los Angeles native returned to her modeling career two months later. “Would say back to work, BUT bein [sic] a mamma is a job like no otherrrr,” Hadid captioned a December 2020 Instagram Story selfie. “BACK IN THE OFFICE.”

A source exclusively told Us one month prior that the Victoria’s Secret Angel had put her job on hold to prioritize motherhood. “[She’s been] turning down business opportunities so that she can spend the first year with her baby,” the insider said in October. “Gigi is a natural when it comes to mothering. She’s so kind and compassionate, and it really shows in her mothering style. [She has] really leaned into motherhood and is enjoying every second.”

The source went on to tell Us at the time that “Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is better than ever” in terms of “their communication [and] the time they spend together.” The couple, who have dated on and off since 2015, have become “closer than ever.”

