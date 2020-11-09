Gigi Hadid joked about her daughter as she shared a selfie with her baby girl on Sunday, November 8.

“She burps sunshine,” the supermodel, 25, captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories that showed her daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik propped up on her mom’s shoulder while wearing a white top, jeggings and mustard-yellow socks.

Hadid and the former One Direction singer, 27, welcomed their first child at the end of September.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” the “Pillowtalk” singer announced on Twitter on September 23 alongside a black-and-white photo of him holding her little hand. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Hadid shared a similar photo and wrote that she is “so in love” with her newborn.

While the couple have not revealed their baby’s name or shared a photo of her face, they have posted photos of their daughter, including on Halloween, when the three of them dressed up in costumes.

A source told Us Weekly last month that the pair, who had an on-off relationship in the past, are in a good place as they tackle parenting together.

“Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is better than ever — their communication, the time they spend together,” the insider said. “They’ve never looked happier.”

The source added that Hadid “is a natural” when it comes to motherhood: “She’s so kind and compassionate, and it really shows in her mothering style.”

The British singer “is also a very hands-on and great dad,” the insider said.

Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, shared a photo of her first grandchild last month and thanked the couple for “making me a Oma.”

“My heart is expending [sic] with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above…..” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, captioned a photo that showed her granddaughter holding her hand, adding that she loves “every minute” of being a grandparent.