Babies

Gigi Hadid Shares New Photo of Baby Daughter With Zayn Malik

By

Gigi Hadid joked about her daughter as she shared a selfie with her baby girl on Sunday, November 8.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Read article

“She burps sunshine,” the supermodel, 25, captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories that showed her daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik propped up on her mom’s shoulder while wearing a white top, jeggings and mustard-yellow socks.

Gigi Hadid Shares New Photo of Baby Daughter With Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid and her daughter Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Hadid and the former One Direction singer, 27, welcomed their first child at the end of September.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” the “Pillowtalk” singer announced on Twitter on September 23 alongside a black-and-white photo of him holding her little hand. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Model Mom! Revisit Pregnant Gigi Hadid's Baby Bump Album

Read article

Hadid shared a similar photo and wrote that she is “so in love” with her newborn.

While the couple have not revealed their baby’s name or shared a photo of her face, they have posted photos of their daughter, including on Halloween, when the three of them dressed up in costumes.

A source told Us Weekly last month that the pair, who had an on-off relationship in the past, are in a good place as they tackle parenting together.

“Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is better than ever — their communication, the time they spend together,” the insider said. “They’ve never looked happier.”

Everything Gigi Hadid and Her Family Members Have Said About Her Pregnancy

Read article

The source added that Hadid “is a natural” when it comes to motherhood: “She’s so kind and compassionate, and it really shows in her mothering style.”

The British singer “is also a very hands-on and great dad,” the insider said.

Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, shared a photo of her first grandchild last month and thanked the couple for “making me a Oma.”

“My heart is expending [sic] with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above…..” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, captioned a photo that showed her granddaughter holding her hand, adding that she loves “every minute” of being a grandparent.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!