A special treat! Gigi Hadid shared her first family photo with boyfriend Zayn Malik and their baby girl as they celebrated Halloween.

The model, 25, posted the picture via her Instagram Story on Saturday, October 31. Hadid was decked out in a blue bodysuit for her video game character costume. Malik, 27, cosplayed as a member of the Slytherin house in Harry Potter. The couple’s baby — whose name has not been shared — was dressed as a baby Hulk with a knitted green cap. Hadid covered her daughter’s face with a gif of the superhero in the post.

The holiday marks Hadid and Malik’s first Halloween as parents. Us Weekly confirmed in April that the pair were expecting their first child together after rekindling their romance four months earlier. The couple have been dating on and off since 2015.

The “Pillowtalk” singer announced the arrival of their baby in September.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote via Twitter alongside a black-and-white photo of him holding his little one’s hand. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Hadid also shared a photo of herself holding the newborn’s hand, writing that she is “so in love” with her infant.

A source told Us on Friday, October 30, that the twosome are in a great place since welcoming their child.

“Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is better than ever — their communication, the time they spend together,” the insider said. “They’ve never looked happier.”

Hadid has “really leaned into motherhood and is enjoying every second” of her role as a mom.

“Gigi is a natural when it comes to mothering,” the source said. “She’s so kind and compassionate, and it really shows in her mothering style.”

Malik, for his part, “is also a very, hands-on and great dad,” and has “been with Gigi every day.” The insider added that the duo “are closer than ever.”