Dressing up their darlings! Drake, Kylie Jenner and more celebrity parents have showed off their kids’ adorable costumes during the fall 2020 season.

The rapper’s 3-year-old son, Adonis, chose to rock an astronaut outfit. The little one’s mom, Sophie Brussaux, shared a photo of the toddler in the white jumpsuit and gold headpiece while celebrating his birthday on October 11.

“Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux,” the French artist, 31, captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “Three years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labor. I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi.”

As for Jenner, 23, the Kylie Cosmetics creator’s 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, wore a princess gown and matching tiara while painting pumpkins with her aunt Khloé Kardashian and her cousins on October 10. As for Khloé’s daughter, True, she wore cat ears.

“Collecting Memories With My Favorite People,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 36, captioned an Instagram slideshow. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s youngest daughter, Chicago, 2, and son, Psalm, 17 months, joined in on the fall fun, alongside Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, 3.

Days before the crafting session, the Kylie Skin creator revealed that Stormi has another costume planned. Jenner and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, will match her.

“You’re going to be the purple Minion, and me and Daddy are going to be the yellow Minions,” the makeup mogul said in an October 5 video while helping her daughter decorate cookies with frosting and sprinkles. The mother-daughter pair wore matching orange Charlie Brown-patterned pajamas while baking.

When Stormi said that she was going to be “a pumpkin” instead, Jenner joked that the toddler changes her mind “every day.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities’ kids costumes, including Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff’s 3-year-old son, Jackson.