Pumpkin party! Khloé Kardashian helped her daughter, True, and the little one’s cousins ring in Halloween with a cute crafting session on Saturday, October 10.

“Collecting Memories With My Favorite People,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, captioned her Instagram slideshow.

In the social media upload, the Strong Looks Better Naked author posed for selfies with her 2-year-old daughter, as well as Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, 2, and Kim Kardashian’s youngest son, Psalm, 17 months. She also filmed footage with Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 3. (Psalm’s sister Chicago, 2, was also included in the family fun.)

The Revenge Body host helped the toddlers decorate spooky masks and paint pumpkins, showing off her craft supplies via Instagram.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles native shared sweet shots of True painting pumpkins with Chicago, Psalm and her dad, Tristan Thompson.

As for Stormi, the little one got her first taste of Halloween activities on October 5 when she went to a pumpkin patch with Jenner, 23, and dad Travis Scott.

The following day, the Kylie Cosmetics creator posted a YouTube video of herself and Stormi wearing matching orange pajamas while decorating cookies with sprinkles and frosting.

The makeup mogul revealed her daughter’s upcoming costume choice at the time, saying, “You’re going to be the purple Minion, and me and Daddy are going to be the yellow Minions.”

Jenner has a tradition of picking out pumpkins with her daughter and the rapper, 29, despite her and Scott’s split. Last year, the on-again, off-again couple wandered through a patch with Khloé, Thompson, also 29, and True. The little ones pretended to ride a tractor and posed for pictures on hay bales during the October 2019 outing.

While the toddlers painted pumpkins this year, their older cousins enjoyed “Colorado adventures” with Kim, 39, and Kanye West. The KKW Beauty creator posted photos on Saturday of her daughter North, 7, son Saint, 4, and Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign, 5, enjoying the family vacation.

Keep scrolling to see Stormi and her cousins’ adorably painting pumpkins.