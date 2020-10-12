Family fun! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West adorably vacationed with their kids in Colorado.

“Colorado adventures,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned Saturday, October 10, pictures via Twitter of herself, the rapper, 43, and their two eldest kids — North, 7, and Saint, 4. (Kourtney Kardashian’s 5-year-old son, Reign, also joined in.)

The reality star didn’t just share family photos in the social media upload, but nature shots as well, from running rivers to lakes.

She and the Grammy winner, who also share daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 17 months, have experienced many ups and downs in recent months. In July, the “Runaway” rapper spoke during his first presidential rally about previously wanting to abort North, then tweeted that he’d been “trying” to divorce Kim for two years.

Later that same month, the KKW Beauty creator addressed her husband’s struggle with bipolar disorder for the first time.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” the makeup mogul wrote via Instagram at the time. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

The Georgia native went on another Twitter rant the following month directed at the music industry and its contract rules. West appeared to share a video of himself peeing on a Grammy trophy in September, writing that he wouldn’t release any new music until the end of his current recording contracts.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in August that Kim was “taking care of the kids and him” while focusing on “healing” their marriage. The E! personality felt “committed to holding it together for their kids,” another insider shared at the time.

“[West’s] mood swings and the manic episodes are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with,” a third source exclusively explained to Us in September. “It’s a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time. Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn’t healthy for Kanye.”

Amid the drama, Kardashian has been sharing sweet moments with West and their children. In August, she posted a video of him dancing to “Push the Feeling On” with North, followed by multiple family photos in September.

Keep scrolling to see their “Colorado adventures” on Saturday.