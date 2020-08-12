Back from the brink? Kim Kardashian is not giving up on husband Kanye West despite their recent marital troubles.

“Kim is focused on healing her relationship with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She has been helping and supporting him a ton while he’s been struggling with his mental health and wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin.”

Kardashian, 39, hopes she and West, 43 — plus their children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 15 months — can put the drama behind them, but it might not be that simple. “The quarantine has been hard on Kanye and, in turn, has been difficult for her too,” the insider reveals. “Their marriage definitely faced some hardships and was just hanging on with Kanye not being able to fully be present for their family, but ultimately Kim wants to keep everyone together and work things out for their kids.”

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2014, and their brood traveled to the Dominican Republic earlier this month to regroup, which relieved some tension. “Their vacation definitely helped put things at ease for the time being, but the issues they were dealing with go deeper than that and unfortunately won’t just be solved with a trip,” the source says.

West and Kardashian found themselves at odds in July after he made controversial remarks about the couple almost aborting their first pregnancy with daughter North at his presidential campaign rally. He later claimed via Twitter that the KKW Beauty founder tried to “lock me up” for speaking out about such a personal matter.

The rapper then alleged that he has “been trying to get divorced” from Kardashian for two years.

The reality star defended West in a lengthy statement on her Instagram Story days after his Twitter rants. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she explained, referring to his battle with bipolar disorder. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Earlier this week, a source revealed on Us’ “Hot Hollywood” podcast that the pair “are in a better place” and have “agreed” to not talk about politics, even though he continues trying to be placed on ballots for the presidential election in November.