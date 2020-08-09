Kanye West’s in a ‘Great Place’ Amid Vacation With Kim Kardashian and Kids

Kanye West is doing better amid his mental health struggles as he vacations with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and their four kids, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Kanye’s in a great place,” the insider tells Us. “He’s feeling creatively inspired and enjoying his family time.”

The marked improvement in his demeanor came as the rapper, 43, and his family touched down in Miami in a private jet on Sunday, August 9, after spending time at a luxury resort in the Dominican Republic.

West, who announced he was running for president of the United States on July 4, displayed concerning behavior at his first campaign rally in South Carolina last month, where he cried after telling the audience that he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, had come close to aborting their first child, North, 7. (The couple, who wed in 2014, also share sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 14 months, and daughter Chicago, 2.)

In the days that followed, the “Wash Us in the Blood” rapper tweeted several worrying messages, in which he claimed that Kardashian was “trying to fly” to their ranch in Wyoming “with a doctor to lock me up.” West also tweeted that he’d been “trying to divorce” his wife for two years and alleged that she cheated on him with Meek Mill after the pair met up in L.A. and attended a conference on prison reform.

The KKW Beauty founder spoke out on July 22 about West’s tweetstorm, revealing that dealing with his bipolar disorder is “incredibly complicated and painful” for the family.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” she wrote in a lengthy statement. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

While a source told Us last month that Kardashian and West, who has been living in Wyoming in recent months, are “on completely different trajectories” they still have a “desire to make [their marriage] work.”

The Skims founder and their brood joined West for a trip to the Dominican Republic earlier this month and on Friday, August 7, the Yeezy designer shared a light-hearted video from the trip as he and North jumped out of their golf cart to dance while Kardashian laughed at their moves.