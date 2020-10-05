Little pumpkin! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott kicked off the fall season with their daughter, Stormi, taking a trip to a pumpkin patch.

The trio went for a tractor ride, taking in the fields of sunflowers before checking out the crates of gourds, corn husks and more festive items on Monday, October 5.

Jenner, 23, shared moments from the group’s outing on her Instagram Story, including snaps of the 2-year-old wearing a Balenciaga tee and gray sweats while on the tractor.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star also posted photos of her daughter wandering the flower fields, which were filled with blooming orange buds.

Scott, 29, joined the former couple’s little one in the garden area, giving her a big hug while wearing a hooded sweatshirt and looking down at Stormi.

The reality star wasn’t featured in any of the photos from the farm day this year, but she previously gave fans an inside look at her Halloween-filled home in Holmby Hills, California, including mummy decorations and witch statues.

The exes, who split in October 2019, have made a tradition of going to the pumpkin patch as a family.

Last year, the squad wandered the fall grounds with Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True, who she shares with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Despite their ups and downs as a couple, the Life of Kylie alum hasn’t ruled out having baby No. 2 with the “TKN” rapper.

“Kylie definitely wants more kids, she’s just not sure about if it will be with Travis, but again, it could happen one day,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “They are still young and figuring out their next steps.”

Scroll down to see the trio’s fall fun.