Fall fun for the whole family! Shawn Johnson, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and more celebrity parents have taken their children to pumpkin patches this year.

The Olympian, 28, posed for a picture with her 10-month-old daughter, Drew, on September 26, writing, “She loves fall as much as her mama! #momlife #pumpkin.”

In the social media upload, the little one wore a flower-patterned jumpsuit while standing up to touch a massive pumpkin.

As for the former Bachelor, 39, he and wife Lauren Burnham visited the same pumpkin patch with their 16-month-old daughter, Alessi, on September 26.

“Same patch. Same pumpkin. Now versus a year ago,” the Shades of Rose designer, 28, captioned an Instagram upload at the time. “Last time, she couldn’t even sit up on her own and this time, @ariejr and I were breaking a sweat trying to keep up with her.”

The couple posted a picture of their toddler on her own social media account as well, writing, “Big fan of the pumpkin patch even if it’s 100 [degrees] out.”

The former reality stars welcomed their baby girl in May 2019, and aren’t the only Bachelor Nation members to explore pumpkin patches amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jenna Cooper, who became a mom in May when daughter Presley arrived, posed with the little one on September 22.

“It’s officially fall, y’all,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, wrote via Instagram. “Had to celebrate by picking out pumpkins with Presley! She was mesmerized haha. The last picture shows her enthusiasm. Can’t wait to decorate the porch with them. And if you know any good places to get more decor, I need just a little more.”

The Indiana native whipped up pumpkin scones the following day, then dressed her daughter up in a festive outfit on September 24.

“This little girl is the absolute light of my life,” Cooper captioned a sweet shot of Presley at the time. “Her big gummy smile makes every little moment that much more exciting.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents at pumpkin patches with their kids, from Willow Palin to Laguna Beach’s Talan Torriero.