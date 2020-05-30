Bachelor baby! Jenna Cooper gave birth on Saturday, May 30, welcoming her and her boyfriend Karl Hudson IV’s first child, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

Daughter Presley Belle Hudson weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and is 20.75 inches long. “We can’t even describe the overwhelming love and happiness we feel meeting our little sunshine!” the couple told Us in a statement. “We are so thankful for everyone’s support, and can’t wait to share more fun updates.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, announced in January 2020 that she had a little one on the way. “I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible,” the former reality star captioned her Instagram pregnancy announcement. “I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I’ll be there supporting you the whole way. I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor, and never stop laughing. I hope you get your daddy’s thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world, and always stand up for yourself. I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are.”

The Indiana native went on to write, “See you in a few months.”

Cooper’s baby news came one week after she went Instagram official with Hudson, writing, “I met him a year ago, and now I can’t imagine life without him. He has shown me what it’s like to be with a real man. With real morals. And with an unselfish and loving heart, and I’m never going back.”

The former ABC personality chose to keep her relationship under wraps because “it’s hard when there are people out there who have made it their goal to make sure [she] can’t be happy.”

The following month, the Bachelor alum announced the sex of her baby-to-be, writing, “It’s a Girl” in the sand during her and Hudson’s Turks & Caicos babymoon.

She went on to celebrate the 20th week of her pregnancy with a series of baby bump shots. “I’m still feeling pretty good, just tired, and a little nervous about what I still need to get done,” Cooper captioned her February 2020 social media upload.

The social media manager was previously engaged to Jordan Kimball until their September 2018 split. The Bachelorette alum, 28, has since moved on with his girlfriend, Christina.