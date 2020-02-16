The secret’s out! Jenna Cooper shared photos from her Turks and Caicos gender reveal one month after her pregnancy announcement.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Saturday, February 15, to share the happy news that she is expecting a baby girl.

“Blue or Pink?…What do you think?!💙💖Swipe to find out;) #BabyHudson #GenderReveal #NewMom #Yay,” she captioned a baby bump photo on the beach. Her follow-up pic read “It’s A Girl!” written in the sand.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, announced in January that she is pregnant with her first child. “I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible,” the former reality star captioned her baby bump debut via Instagram. “I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I’ll be there supporting you the whole way. I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor, and never stop laughing. I hope you get your daddy’s thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world, and always stand up for yourself. I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are.”

The Bachelor alum hinted at her due date in the caption, closing with, “See you in a few months.”

Cooper’s pregnancy announcement came less than a week after she and her boyfriend, Karl Hudson, became Instagram official.

The former MTV personality shared a photo of herself, her pet pig and Hudson in January, writing, “This is Karl. I met him a year ago, and now I can’t imagine life without him. He has shown me what it’s like to be with a real man. With real morals. And with an unselfish and loving heart, and I’m never going back.”

Cooper went on to write that she chose to keep her relationship under wraps for so long because “it’s hard when there are people out there who have made it their goal to make sure [she] can’t be happy.”

The Indiana native was previously engaged to Jordan Kimball after meeting the Bachelorette alum, 28, on season 5 of BiP. The former couple called it quits in September 2018 and Kimball has since moved on with his girlfriend, Christina.