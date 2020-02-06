Bumping along! Jenna Cooper has been showing off her pregnancy progress since her January announcement.

“I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I’ll be there supporting you the whole way. I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor, and never stop laughing.”

The former reality star went on to write, “I hope you get your daddy’s thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world, and always stand up for yourself. I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are. See you in a few months.”

The Indiana native announced the previous week that she was dating Karl Hudson. “I kept wanting to share this with you, but it’s hard when there are people out there who have made it their goal to make sure I can’t be happy,” the former ABC personality captioned the social media reveal, featuring the commercial real estate broker. “So this is Karl. I met him a year ago, and now I can’t imagine life without him. He has shown me what it’s like to be with a real man. With real morals. And with an unselfish and loving heart, and I’m never going back.”

Cooper called her boyfriend the “best pig dad in the world,” adding, “This is the guy inspiring all my big smiles and dreams. The one who didn’t care what show I was on, what drama was made up about me, or how many broken pieces of my heart he had to glue back together. … He is smart and funny with an adorable southern charm. He makes me feel safe, and beautiful, and calm. For once my anxiety has started to fade. He is so special to me, and I feel lucky to be able to love him every day.”

The Bachelor alum was previously engaged to Jordan Kimball. The pair met on season 5 of BiP, but split in September 2018.

As for the Bachelorette alum, 28, he has moved on with his girlfriend, Christina. The couple became Instagram official in November 2019.

Keep scrolling to see Cooper’s baby bump pictures, from date night mirror selfies to sandy babymoon shots.