From the runway to the aisle! Jordan Kimball seemingly found the Barbie to his Ken in Bachelor in Paradise costar Jenna Cooper. However, this was before a cheating allegation surfaced.

After a whirlwind romance beachside in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Jordan proposed to the social media manager on the Tuesday, September 11, finale of season 5. The couple were eager to start their future together, but first things first — wedding planning!

“It’s going to be a ‘50s theme, black and white party. Limited, not just anyone is going to be coming to this,” the model, who previously vied for Becca Kufrin’s affections on season 14 of The Bachelorette, told Us Weekly exclusively on the finale show, which taped on August 28. “We want the people that are close to us, family and friends, and we also want the people there that witnessed us fall for each other and were rooting for us.”

The pair are supposed to be tying the knot in a televised ceremony. “A lot of the cast were rooting for us the whole time. We want that and we owe it to the franchise to let them see us again. They brought us together,” Jordan explained. “It’ll be a production, I can say that. Then after, it’s going to be a big party. I’m not too crazy, but it might get crazy later.”

Jordan also told Us he was planning to move from his native Florida to North Carolina to be with Jenna, who competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor season.

“We’ll get together over the next few weeks and make decisions that need to be made,” Jenna explained. Added Jordan: “We haven’t even dated in the real world yet. There’s a lot [of pressure] to get this thing rolling, but we’re both excited to dive deeper into this. I think we’re going to have a very successful time making the move.”

However, it’s unclear where the couple will go now. On Tuesday, September 11, RealitySteve posted a report that accused Jenna of cheating on Jordan, sharing text messages allegedly sent by Jenna to another man, in which she says she and Jordan’s relationship is completely fake. “This is all for my business. Me and Jordan aren’t together for real. I don’t even like him, let alone love him. I’m better than him and once I’m able to I’ll break it off for good and make up some story to make him look bad if it will make you feel better,” the text message reads.

Us Weekly has reached out to both Jordan and Jenna for comment.

