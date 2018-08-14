You never want to hear the phrase “We need to talk.” And that’s exactly what’s coming on Bachelor in Paradise! In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, August 20, and Tuesday, August 21, episodes, Tia Booth approaches Jordan Kimball and Chris Randone.

However, her proposition seems like just the start of Jordan’s drama.

While new hopefuls arrive at the beach to find love, Jordan – wearing red floral pants and a matching vest – hits his breaking point.

“OK, I’ll bring the thunder,” he says to the camera. He’s later seen throwing a massive teddy bear into the ocean and then going off on a group of people. “You’re envious. You want to hate. Everyone knows I’m a good guy. Don’t talk to me. I’ll burn this down,” he says.

Krystal Nielson, who calls one situation “so confusing” in the beginning of the clip, later notes that the beach is divided. “The line has been crossed,” she tells the camera.

Jordan, 26, opened up to Us Weekly ahead of his journey on Paradise, revealing that he was looking for a specific kind of woman.

“Personality, I need someone that’s fun. I need someone that’s spontaneous, outgoing. Someone that’s not afraid of being themselves. Someone that’s got humility. Someone that’s well-spoken, that’s very educated,” the model told Us. “They can be satirical, say things, be a smart ass kind of deal. I’m not really looking for someone just like me, but if you could be very similar to me and a little more sassy, then we’re good to go.”

While he may be butting heads with Krystal, he told Us he was “very excited to meet her” since they both were villains during their season. “I do have a perception of her that she’s like this bull in a china shop, wrecking things. That can attract me,” he said. “I like someone that’s confident and has a powerful personality.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Jamie Blynn

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!