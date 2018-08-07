For Bachelor in Paradise, Jordan Kimball packed his male model good looks — and his ridiculously good quips.

“I used to have a drink named after me,” he says, explaining his tried-and-true pickup to Us during a set visit earlier this summer. “It was called a Jordan on the Beach. It’s just a Sex on the Beach with a little splash of pineapple. And that’s my go-to, like ‘Hey, you want to have a Jordan on the Beach?” And they’re like, ‘What’s that?’ The next thing you know, you’re pouring one of those and you’re getting out of there.” (These days, he strictly drinks champagne: “It keeps me out of trouble!”)

Kimball will soon determine the success rate of his lines. On season 5 of the ABC soapy spinoff, he’s looking for “a blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl,” confesses the 26-year-old. “Personality, I need someone that’s fun. I need someone that’s spontaneous, outgoing. Someone that’s not afraid of being themself. Someone that’s got humility. Someone that’s well-spoken, that’s very educated. They can be satirical, say things, be a smart ass kind of deal. I’m not really looking for someone just like me, but if you could be very similar to me and a little more sassy, then we’re good to go.”

After all, his outgoing, over-the-top nature — he infamously stripped down to his gold underwear — is why he didn’t exactly click with Bachelorette Becca Kufrin. “Becca’s cup was a teacup and it can only be full to the top of the teacup,” says the star. “I think that whenever I poured myself into that teacup, I was just spilling over. I think I was too much for her.”

Hopefully, his top Paradise prospects — Jenna Cooper and Kendall Long, both contestants on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season — meet his expectations. Cooper is “just the right type of personality for me,” he gushes. “She’s like a California dream kind of style: blonde hair, blue eyes.”

As for Long, however, her popularity heading into Mexico is slightly unnerving. “She can have whatever she wants,” explains the Florida native. “I’ve got to be careful, tread lightly with that. Not saying I’m not going into this confident. I’m just trying to watch out. I’m not trying to get played.”

He’s not turned off by a potential romance with fellow villain Krystal Nielson, either. “I’m very excited to meet her because I do have a perception of her that she’s like this bull in a china shop, wrecking things,” Kimball tells Us of the personal trainer. “That can attract me. I like someone that’s confident and has a powerful personality.”

But he is wary that she may be too much — yes! — even for him. “I don’t want her to be overly aggressive,” he adds. “She might be great, she might try to arm wrestle me. I don’t know what’s going to happen!”

One thing that’s for sure: He is on the journey for the right reasons. “I date a lot, so I know how tough it is to find love,” reveals Kimball. “So, with that being said, anyone that says that I’m not looking for love, maybe they need to find love themselves and stop hating on me.”

For more from Kimball, watch the video above! Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC Tuesday, August 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

