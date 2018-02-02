The most dramatic date of the season has arrived! Arie Luyendyk Jr. takes Kendall Long and Krystal Neilson on the two-on-one date during the Monday, February 5, episode of The Bachelor, and it’s not going to be pretty!

“Two women, one rose … one stays, one goes.” That’s the motto for the dreaded date, so how will Arie handle it? “I’ve never been on a date with two women at the same time,” Arie, 36, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive promo.

Kendall, 26, reveals she feels like her “connection is pretty strong” with Arie, so she’s well aware that Krystal is going to be fighting to win him over. “It’s about winning for Krystal.”

“I don’t consider anyone competition. I’m going to get what I came here for,” Krystal points out in the promo. However, the women in the house are convinced that it’s time for the fitness trainer, 29, to go home.

The choice is Arie’s, and he actually seems pretty positive he’s making the right one before the romantic Paris dinner with the women. “It’s difficult to say goodbye to somebody, but I’m ready,” he notes.

While Krystal took the lead as the villain this season, Arie has, for the most part, defended her motives. “I know it’s so cliche to say, but she wasn’t there to make friends. She put our relationship first and that caused some conflict and I think that there is something to be said about somebody that fights for the time that you get together, because you do have such a limited time,” he said on The Ben and Ashely I Almost Famous podcast on January 22.

Since Krystal met his family before the rest of the women did, the race car driver felt an early bond with her. He felt she was “emotionally ahead of the other women,” a source recently told Us. “She knows his family so he thinks she knows him best.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

