Rough waters ahead? Jordan Kimball is definitely himself on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise! After the male model, 26, was sent home from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, he headed to the ocean to try again at love – or at having a good time and making everyone laugh.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, Jordan goes on romantic dates and bonds with some familiar faces (including bartender Wells Adams!), but more than anything, he has some great one-liners.

“This place reminds me of what I look like every morning – just a little bit of paradise all over,” he says. Later, in a heart-to-heart with a special someone, he says, “I want to look like a caveman at the end of this … like a really nice looking caveman.”

However, one of his oddest conversations has to be when he and one lucky lady are lying in a cabana and he tells her, “I’m big daddy here.”

It also helps that he’s wearing two-piece matching floral outfit. “People love to hate on him,” Tia Booth says at the end of the video. However, that doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as he was one of multiple villains during season 14 of The Bachelorette. Ultimately, he was sent home following a two-on-one date with Becca and David Ravitz. David and Jordan will be reuniting on this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC Tuesday, August 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

