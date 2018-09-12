Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper are definitely not in Paradise anymore. The Bachelor in Paradise couple, who got engaged during the Tuesday, September 11, finale, have split amid reports that Jenna was unfaithful.

“To think, to feel, to fall. These emotions interact with experiences and people, when you find a person you think about them, you feel when they feel and sometimes you fall,” Jordan began on Wednesday, September 12, via Instagram. “When you’re in love with even the experiences you’ve had with them it’s something to respect. Being careless with someone that you give your heart to and reach milestones with isn’t sensible no matter what the terms may be. I have not had an easy life and having struggles allows me to grab onto tough times and discard them from my path. I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. It’s dropped me.”

He added: “Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy. I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to, if you’ve reached out to me, allow me time. Thank you to those that have.”

Jenna and Jordan met while filming BIP season 5. The model popped the question at the end of shooting earlier this summer and the pair gushed about their future wedding exclusively to Us Weekly at the finale taping last month.

“It’s going to be a ‘50s theme, black and white party. Limited, not just anyone is going to be coming to this,” Jordan told Us after asking Chris Harrison to officiate their June 2019 nuptials. “It’ll be a production, I can say that. Then after, it’s going to be a big party. I’m not too crazy, but it might get crazy later.”

On Tuesday, however, RealitySteve posted text messages that of Jenna allegedly talking to another man about how her relationship with Jordan is fake.

“This is all for my business. Me and Jordan aren’t together for real. I don’t even like him, let alone love him,” the text message reads. “I’m better than him and once I’m able to I’ll break it off for good and make up some story to make him look bad if it will make you feel better.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Jenna for comment regarding the cheating allegations.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!