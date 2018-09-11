Breakups, makeups, engagements. Bachelor in Paradise couples did it all during the Tuesday, September 11, season finale. Find out which pairs survived and which threw in the towel.

Jordan and Jenna

Jenna said she’d be crushed if Jordan didn’t propose. After mentioning that he was a “one gal type of guy,” Jordan asked Jenna to marry him and called her the one.

The engaged pair talked about their baby plans after filming (he hopes to be married with a little one by the time he’s 28), and Jordan asked Chris Harrison to officiate their wedding in Mexico on June 9, 2019.

Chris and Krystal

Krystal and Chris expressed nervousness and doubts heading into the proposal. Chris tried to throw Krystal off by making her think he was going to end things, but he ended up getting down on one knee and she said yes. Krystal declared after the big moment: “I’m gonna be Mrs. Goose!”

Chris came into the aftershow crying and shaking in anticipation of being open about his engagement with Krystal, whom he credited with transforming him. The couple also announced they are soon moving in together.

Annaliese and Kamil

Annaliese thought Kamil was going to pop the question on their final day in Paradise, but he wanted to stay together outside the show, though he wasn’t ready to get engaged. She agreed since she felt Kamil wanted to marry her someday.

Annaliese believed they were in a good spot after Paradise, but he began to break up with her onstage, saying that they’d lost the spark since leaving Mexico. She walked backstage to cry, and when she returned, she told Kamil she tried to call it quits with him two weeks earlier but she instead attempted to make their relationship work. Harrison asked Kamil to leave after he said he chose to split with Annaliese on the show because he wanted to do it face to face. The duo chatted again briefly backstage, at which point Kamil apologized.

Joe and Kendall

Kendall said she was extremely terrified that her relationship with Joe was getting serious when they broke up and she regretted the move as soon as he left Paradise. She traveled to Chicago to talk to him, where she told him she was in love with him and he noted that he would have to get back to a place of loving and trusting her.

The two reconnected over dinner in Chicago and visits to L.A., and once they had kissed onstage and Joe had listed all the things he loves about Kendall, he called her his girlfriend. Harrison offered Joe a spot on Dancing With the Stars so he could be in the same city as Kendall, and he accepted.

Astrid and Kevin

Astrid admitted she and Kevin had been “in limbo” since they departed Paradise. He reached out to her as soon as they finished filming. She wanted to move on with him but felt like the trust between them was broken. Kevin hoped to get back together with Astrid and took full responsibility for their split. They both confessed to still being in love with the other, and they shared a kiss and held hands before leaving the hot seat.

John and Olivia

Olivia and John exited Paradise together, and she said they tried to make long distance work, but John told her he’d rather be friends. Olivia also accused him of publicizing the fact that he was pursuing a relationship with Chelsea after their breakup.

