Reunited and it feels so good! Bachelor in Paradise couple Kendall Long and Joe Amabile, who got back together on the season finale of the ABC spinoff, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about their relationship.

“I feel like the one thing with Joe is that he’s just very honest and genuine and puts it all out there with who he is. He doesn’t really hold back,” Kendall gushed to Us at the BIP finale taping. “That was one thing that I really appreciated here on Paradise. I just cracked up so hard.”

Joe echoed Kendall’s thoughts about the humor in their relationship, telling Us that her “mad face” makes him laugh. “I like when she gets mad and she puts that face on,” he explained.

Kendall, who was also pursued by Leo Dottavio and John Graham on BIP, admitted to Us that it’s been “extremely difficult” to watch the season back, but ultimately knew there was “no one else” for her in Paradise besides Joe.

“With Leo, I just feel like we just weren’t meant to be together. I think I kind of knew that early on. I don’t know,” she explained. “John, a little bit. That was more of like a friendship that I had to figure out. With Joe, he was like the only person that I saw it really working with. I had a lot of fear with that. Yeah, he was the only person.”

Despite the drama during the season, Joe revealed to Us that he completely trusts her post-show.

“We weren’t dating with she went out with Leo. We weren’t a couple, so it wasn’t like she was my girlfriend,” the grocery shore owner told Us. “There was all that, and I’m happy with her. I trust her. … We just like being together. It feels right.”

Kendall added: “He’s just a great guy. He’s an amazing man. So just had to follow what I was feeling.”

As for the reality star’s passion for taxidermy, which was first highlighted on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, Joe is totally cool with it.

“I like it. It’s neat,” he told Us. “It’s new and I’m interested about it.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

