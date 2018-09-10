Two of the seemingly strongest couples broke up out of nowhere during the Monday, September 10, episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Plus, a new arrival shook things up, and some pairs explored their futures in the fantasy suites.

A Couple of Commitmentphobes

Joe and Kendall were in a good place when he brought up getting engaged. She immediately pumped the brakes and went to bed without expressing how she felt, which threw Joe for a loop.

Joe didn’t want to be with Kendall if she didn’t reciprocate his feelings. She said they talked about being exclusive after Paradise because they thought they had to, not because they wanted to. Joe protested that she was looking for excuses not to be with him. He’d been falling in love with her since day two — she felt love but didn’t know if she was in love with him — and only kept things open because she wanted to.

Joe abruptly told Kendall he was going home and didn’t even stop to tell anyone goodbye. She was overwhelmed by the admissions he dumped on her before he left, and they both seemed unhappy their relationship was over as they exited.

Next Steps

After the rose ceremony, during which Diggy was sent home, Chris Harrison informed the remaining couples that they could either break up, leave together or head to the fantasy suites. Chris and Krystal, Jenna and Jordan, and Kamil and Annaliese chose to stick around for the fantasy suites, where they discussed getting engaged and dropped the L-word here and there.

Meanwhile, Cassandra wanted to try a romance with Jordan from New Zealand, but he didn’t agree, so they left separately. Robby told Shushanna they’d hang out if he was ever in her area, but they weren’t in a relationship. John and Olivia wanted to try things outside Paradise, but weren’t ready for the fantasy suite, so they departed together.

Kevin blindsided Astrid when he broke up with her, citing his previous bad experiences in the fantasy suite and the fact that he felt like something was missing with her, though he couldn’t figure out what it was.

Here’s Robby

Earlier in the episode, Jordan and Jenna went on an engagement photo shoot date, where she momentarily freaked out. However, Jordan reassured her of his feelings, and the two had fun picturing what their future could look like. Robby arrived shortly after Jordan and Jenna returned to the beach and asked her on a date. She turned him down, and Jordan had a chat with Robby to reiterate how solid he and Jenna were.

After Robby realized just how many girls were taken, he asked out Shushanna since she was his only option. Though the other contestants could not stop talking about Robby’s past (and how he had been accused of cheating on Amanda Stanton after last season of Paradise), Shushanna wanted to judge him for herself and told him he had 100 percent of her trust when the date was over.

Olivia shared the cheating allegations with Shushanna, so Shushanna confronted him before the rose ceremony, at which point he denied being unfaithful to Amanda but confessed he was guilty of infidelity at another time.

The season finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Tuesday, September 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

