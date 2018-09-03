Kevin seemingly suggested that he took Ashley Iaconetti’s virginity during the Monday, September 3, episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Meanwhile, breakups, lies and love triangles ruled the beach.

Long Time Coming

Jared Haibon and Ashley arrived in Paradise under the guise that they would decide who to give the next date card to. However, Jared took Ashley down to the beach to propose to her instead. After she said yes, Jared told his fiancée, “I’ve been a fool, you know? And I’m sorry, and I wanna make it up to you for the rest of my life.”

Ashley replied through tears: “You’re my person forever and my soulmate, and I love you.” The cast congratulated the happy couple with champagne, and while Kevin was cordial, giving his ex-girlfriend a hug, he later felt shaken up that the pair came to Paradise to get engaged in front of him. He admitted to Astrid — whom he later exchanged “I love you” with — that he wished he had left the relationship sooner and he wondered if he was just a “pawn” in Ashley’s “scheme.”

Later, while talking to Jordan, Kevin seemingly alluded to Ashley’s virginity. “I am a very monumental part of her dating life, let’s just put it that way,” he said. “I’m a big part of her life.”

Never, Ever Getting Back Together

Tia felt confident in her relationship with Colton, but he was on another wavelength. Colton thought he was forcing it with Tia because he’s a people pleaser. He insisted that he gave the romance his all, but “it” just wasn’t there. Tia was devastated, and she encouraged Colton to figure himself out so he could fully give himself to someone.

The duo decided to leave Paradise since there was no one else they wanted to date. Colton expressed that he longed to find someone to spend his life with, though he couldn’t help but feel like something was wrong with him. Could he be the next Bachelor?

All Out

Cassandra came to believe during her date with Eric that he was someone who would be honest and up-front in a relationship. He briefly mentioned his romance with Angela, but when they returned to the beach, he at first ignored her completely.

Eric later told Angela that he didn’t feel like she was all in or wanted to be in a committed relationship. He was ready to explore his connection with Cassandra, so as girl code dictates, Angela pulled her aside to fill her in on Eric. Cassandra was shocked, and while Eric continued to defend himself to Cassandra, she was turned off by the whole thing. However, she gave him a second chance.

Double Jeopardy

Annaliese panicked when Shushanna showed up and asked Kamil on a double date. He agreed to go but told Annaliese not to worry. She said she wouldn’t, but she totally did. When Kamil returned, though, he was happy to be back with Annaliese, and the pair spent the night together.

Kamil and Annaliese seemed solid at the cocktail party … until Chelsea decided to make a move on him. Annaliese and Chelsea got into it before the rose ceremony because the former thought her friend was trying to sabotage her relationship.

John and Christen were also on the double date. Olivia cornered John afterward and felt like they agreed they were only interested in each other. He later kissed Christen.

Last Call

Angela, Chelsea and Christen were sent home at the rose ceremony. Christen needed medical attention after complaining of nausea and lightheadedness while Chelsea had a panic attack.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

