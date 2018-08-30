ABC Has Chosen The Next Bachelor: Is It Colton, Jason or Blake?

A decision has been made! Multiple sources exclusively confirm to Us Weekly that ABC has asked one of the men from Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette to the be the Bachelor – and he’s said yes. But, it wasn’t an easy choice.

There were “a lot of options” for this season of The Bachelor, one source told Us, adding that “it came down to a three-way tie.” However, after much consideration they made a choice between Jason Tartick, Colton Underwood and Blake Horstmann.

Jason, 29, was “hands down a fan favorite” following his elimination from Becca’s season and he was open to the possibility. “He’s shown he would be a different type of Bachelor and that would be a good thing,” a source told Us. He also revealed to Glamour magazine that the experience was so incredible, he “would be more than open if that opportunity presented itself.”

Blake, the runner-up on Becca’s season, was also so “sweet and sensitive” during his time on the show that fans were drawn to the 28-year-old.

The sensitive card also worked for Colton, as he revealed during the season he was a virgin. He would be the first virginal Bachelor since Sean Lowe, who America loved. He’s currently searching for love on Bachelor in Paradise.

The 26-year-old former NFL star told Us on August 7 that he “would love” to become the Bachelor if Paradise didn’t work. “I know that this show can work. I’ve seen it with Garrett [Yrigoyen] and Becca. I know what it did for me as a person and how it helped me grow into the man I am today. I would love the opportunity if I’m single after Paradise,” he said.

The Bachelor will premiere on ABC in January 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!