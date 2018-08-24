A new record. Jared Haibon went above and beyond when he proposed to Ashley Iaconetti — but viewers may not see all of it unfold on TV.

“We just know that he had the longest proposal of all Bachelor history apparently, so it will be cut down,” Iaconetti, 30, told Us Weekly at Clayton and Ellen Kershaw’s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

on Thursday, August 23.

Haibon, 29, elaborated about why it took him so long to actually pop the question. “In the moment, well, I kept putting it off,” he explained. “I was very comfortable in the moment talking to her and articulating my feelings, because it’s just things that I say to her all the time. I think I was postponing the idea of actually grabbing the ring. That was the only part I felt nervous about.”

He continued: “It’s that one moment for everybody, right? Everybody just dreams about getting engaged, where they would do it, and how they would do it. Here I am standing, talking, and in, like, a minute I know I’m going to be pulling out the ring and getting down on one knee. I’m like, ‘No, I don’t want that to happen yet. It’s my one moment. I need to enjoy this as long as I possibly can.’”

Haibon admitted he’s anxious to see the proposal for the first time during an upcoming episode of Bachelor in Paradise. “It’s nerve-wracking not really knowing,” he revealed. “During the engagement, I was nervous, and I think I said everything well, but now it’s going to [be] played back to millions of people, and I’m like, ‘Oh man, did I sound like a jackass?’”

Iaconetti assured him: “He did the best job. He sounded wonderful. Every girl is going to be like, ‘Wow, I want Jared even more.’”

Meanwhile, the crew standing nearby documenting the special moment didn’t bother the couple at all. “We don’t even notice when cameras are there,” Iaconetti said. “The cameras are so far away. It did not feel like they were part of our engagement.”

“That was awesome,” Haibon added. “It really felt like it was just us two.”

Haibon proposed to Iaconetti on June 17 in Mexico while filming Bachelor in Paradise season 5. Now, the pair are aiming for a September wedding in his native Rhode Island.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!