Ashley Iaconetti finally found her happily ever after! The Bachelor alum is engaged to Jared Haibon, ABC confirms to Us Weekly.

Haibon, 29, proposed to Iaconetti, 30, on a beach in Mexico on Sunday, June 17, while they were filming the upcoming fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. The next day, she quipped on Twitter, “I didn’t even tell my grandma yet.”

The couple first met in 2015 during season 2 of the summer spinoff. Iaconetti had a crush on Haibon at the time, but it took much longer for him to realize his feelings toward her. They were close friends for years before they officially began dating this March, shortly after Iaconetti and her Bachelor Winter Games costar Kevin Wendt called it quits on their brief relationship.

“I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise,” Haibon explained in the May 22 episode of Iaconetti’s YouTube series, The Story of Us. “I’m not gonna lie and say that I was in love with Ashley [at first]. It was a slow build for me.”

The reality stars recently told Us Weekly exclusively that they haven’t moved in together just yet.

“[That’s] like over six months down the road,” Iaconetti said at KIIS FM Wango Tango on June 2. “I’m like, ‘Oh, this is my last time to not live with a boy for the rest of my life.’ So, like, I’m going to need a couple of mental months to prepare myself for that.”

Meanwhile, Haibon gushed to Us, “One of my favorite parts is that we’ve known each other for so long, and we’re so comfortable with each other. And yet, for me, I have this puppy love toward her that’s amazing.”

As for children? We don’t have our timeline,” Iaconetti told Us at the time. “I just keep saying that the timeline I have given him is that, like, I need to be 33 when we start trying to have kids. So it’s gotta happen before then.”

People was first to break the engagement news.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC this summer.

