Love has its own timeline. No couple knows that better than Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

The pair have already discussed their future, from moving in together to having children. But they don’t want to put a deadline on those milestone moments just yet. “We don’t have our timeline,” Iaconetti told Us Weekly exclusively at Wango Tango on Saturday, June 2. “I just keep saying that the timeline I have given him is that, like, I need to be 33 when we start trying to have kids. So it’s gotta happen before then.”

When Haibon chimed in about having three years before Iaconetti, 30, reaches that age, she replied, “He better not be stalling that long!”

The Bachelor in Paradise stars — who met during season 2 of the reality show — also have an idea of when they will move in together, though they note that Haibon, 29, practically already lives with Iaconetti. “[Moving in together] is like over six months down the road,” she explained. “I’m like, ‘Oh, this is my last time to not live with a boy for the rest of my life.’ So, like, I’m going to need a couple of mental months to prepare myself for that.”

Still, Haibon is not ready to nail down anything: “We’re in love and we’re very excited about the future, but we also want to keep somewhat of a level head and be like, ‘OK, when are we going to move in? When do we see an engagement?’ Things of that nature. I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, we’re going to get engaged,’ or, ‘Oh, we’re going to move in tomorrow.’”

In the meantime, the pair are enjoying their relationship as it is. “We recreated our first date a couple weeks ago. It was a very unofficial first date. It depends on the interpretation,” Iaconetti told Us. “But we went to the same restaurant and then we saw Deadpool [2], and we saw Deadpool 1 for our first date.”

Haibon always finds little ways to be romantic with his girlfriend too, whether it’s writing letters or surprising her with Raisinettes. “I’ve always been a big believer that the most romantic things are a collection of little things and paying attention to details,” the Bachelorette alum said. “Like, one thing I always try to do that was a very big lesson for me is to not look at my phone in the morning until I kiss her and say, ‘Good morning.’”

The super affectionate duo’s relationship is fairly new — they announced their rekindled romance on May 22 — but relaxed, given their long history. “One of my favorite parts is that we’ve known each other for so long, and we’re so comfortable with each other,” Haibon explained. “And yet, for me, I have this puppy love towards her that’s amazing.”

Iaconetti added: “He, like, kisses my hand when I have a black face mask on. It’s actually bizarre.”

