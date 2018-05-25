And they’re off! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have kicked off their first getaway since going public with their relationship.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars chose a tropical spot for their trip. “This is the 17th time we’ve tried to record a selfie saying we’re going to Hawaii,” Haibon said via Instagram Story on Thursday, May 24.

The pair snuggled up for the flight as he kissed her on the forehead. “Our first romantic getaway,” he captioned a pic of his new girlfriend.

Once the couple landed, they headed straight to their Ritz-Carlton hotel room. They were greeted with chocolate covered strawberries, champagne, a welcoming card and even a framed photo of them from a previous red carpet event.

“It doesn’t get much better than walking into your hotel room to this,” Iaconetti, 30, mused on her own account.

“Jared what is that? Is that a date card?” Iaconetti joked in a video. Haibon, 29, quipped: “I’m not sure. It’s not signed by Chris Harrison.”

Iaconetti later gushed in a caption that it was “a fantasy suite either way.”

It’s been a long time coming for the pair, who became close friends after meeting on the Bachelor franchise in 2015. Although Iaconetti quickly fell for Haibon, it took him three years to feel the same way. They revealed in an episode of her The Story of Us on May 22 that they were finally official.

“I’m not gonna lie and say that I was in love with Ashley during BiP. It was a slow build for me,” he said. Recently, they got closer during a charity event in Virginia. “That was such a different experience being with someone in the show and in real life. You were just so down to earth and easy-going, ambitious … sexy. I wanted you that night.” During a later trip to St. Lucia with Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, he would kiss Iaconetti at the airport. She decided to continue dating Bachelor Winter Games’ Kevin Wendt, but the pair later split. And alas, Iaconetti and Haibon finally gave love a shot.

