Dry those tears, Ashley Iaconetti! After three years of friendship, the Bachelor alum is finally dating her BFF — Jared Haibon. Even more, they are head over heels for each other.

The couple announced on Tuesday, May 22, that they have been secretly together since March. Iaconetti, 30, quickly fell for Haibon during Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, but it wasn’t until a January trip with pals Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert that he knew he wanted to settle down with her.

“Our close friends have watched our relationship evolve and understand how we’ve gotten to this point. But people who haven’t been a part of our day-to-day lives ask us ‘Wait, how did this happen?’ With this show, it gave me an opportunity to elaborate more than just saying ‘I’m an idiot,'” Haibon, 29, explained in a new episode of Iaconetti’s show The Story of Us.

“Going into St. Lucia, I did a lot of self-reflection — trying to figure out what I want, what I should do, if I should do anything,” he continued. “It’s so unfair for me to say anything. Ashley goes on a show, finds another guy and now I’m gonna say something? What kind of assh— does that?”

Quick recap: Although the pair have hooked up in the past, they ultimately decided to stay friends after BIP. Iaconetti went on to date Kevin Wendt on Bachelor Winter Games, but Haibon could only think of Iaconetti when he appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Australia.

“I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible,” Haibon captioned a pic of the couple on Instagram Tuesday. In her own pic, Iaconetti added: “I love my boyfriend.”

Needless to say, their Bachelor Nation family is ecstatic that the two are now on the same page. They quickly took to social media on Tuesday after the news broke.

“I feel the love!! Best post ever. Love you guys!!” Roper commented on his pic. “Brb crying. Real life rom com love story. You guys are the best. Love you sooo much.”

Dean Unglert added: “Couldn’t be happier for these two! So don’t mind me while I sit on the floor beneath the canoodling.” Vanessa Grimaldi also sent her well-wishes.

Tolbert and Corinne Olympios, meanwhile, wrote what perhaps everyone is thinking. “About damn time!!!” he quipped. She wrote: “OMG FINALLY JEEZ.”

