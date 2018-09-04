Shushanna let her indecisiveness cause her to flip flop between men during the Tuesday, September 4, episode of Bachelor in Paradise as Annaliese and Kamil accused her of using witchcraft on them. Meanwhile, one suitor left unexpectedly in tears, and a couple was tested by a pair of babies.

Russian Witch Hunt

Shushanna found herself still hung up on Kamil. New Zealander Jordan wanted to explore his relationship with her, but she shot him down, telling him to take Cassandra on a date instead. Shushanna pulled Kamil aside again to see if he was secretly into her, but he insisted he didn’t feel a connection between them. She said she didn’t believe him, and she didn’t give up hope that things could change.

Annaliese confronted Shushanna after Kamil told her he thought she might be using “Russian witchery” on them by staring at him. Annaliese said Kamil was off limits and asked her about putting spells on them. Shushanna denied her accusations and became upset.

Diggy later asked Shushanna on a date, which she declined. (He ended up going out with Olivia.) Shushanna began to think that she should have given Jordan a chance. Some believed she just wanted what she couldn’t have, and she sobbed after Jordan told her he wanted to pursue his connection with Cassandra.

Babysitters Club

Paradise success stories Jade and Tanner Tolbert and Carly Waddell and Evan Bass talked to each of the couples to see which was most deserving of a date. They chose Joe and Kendall, but there was a catch: The two had to babysit their daughters — Emmy and Bella — while the foursome went on a luxurious outing that included spa treatments, jet skis and a pool.

Joe and Kendall struggled at first, but they ultimately liked taking a glimpse into their own future as parents. When the Paradise alums returned, they sent Joe and Kendall on an actual date as a reward. The pair talked about commitment while Joe noted that he could see his romance with Kendall leading toward marriage.

All of Me

Cassandra questioned Eric about where their relationship stood. He didn’t feel like he was ready to jump into another romance after the Angela situation. As he reevaluated, Eric realized he was “emotionally drained” and he didn’t want to give only a portion of himself to Cassandra, so he decided to leave. He also lamented Angela — who he referred to as “my girl” — leaving Paradise, saying he wanted them to work so bad and telling his friends that half of him departed with her.

All’s Fair in Love and Coons

Chris was excited to go on a date with Krystal so he could tell her he loved her without any distractions. However, a raccoon crashed their dinner just as Chris was about to come clean. After the animal made his exit, Chris and Krystal shared that they were in love with each other.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

