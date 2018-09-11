Taking the blame. Kevin Wendt is sharing his feelings after his televised breakup showed him blindsiding Astrid Loch on Bachelor in Paradise when he ended their brief relationship.

The 34-year-old fireman took to Instagram on Monday, September 10, following the episode to share a somber photo of himself standing on the beach. “My own worst enemy,” he captioned the pic. “Me.”

The Canada native called it quits on his romance with Loch, 26, prior to their chance at a fantasy suite date, revealing there was something missing from their connection, and reflecting on a past breakup. The two both broke down in tears and ultimately left Mexico following their split.

Loch also shared a heartfelt message.

“06.21.18 The longest day of the year & my favorite day in Mexico,” she captioned an Instagram pic of Wendt resting his head on her lap. “I’ll never forget watching this sunset and feeling like the luckiest girl in the world. This is how I’ll always remember paradise 💛. #bachelorinparadise”

She later took to Twitter: “Love you all…if you wanna make me feel better follow me in Instagram so I can at least make money on ads ❤️ #BachelorInParadise.” Loch also noted in a previous tweet that “getting dumped was not part of the 12 month plan,” with the hashtag, “#bachelorinparadise.”

Loch had previously vied for the heart of Nick Viall on season 21 of the reality dating show. Wendt, meanwhile, appeared on Bachelor Winter Games in 2018, and had a very public relationship — and breakup — with Ashley Iaconetti.

Iaconetti has since moved on and is engaged to Bachelor Nation’s Jared Habion.

