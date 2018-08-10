Coming clean. Ashley Iaconetti admitted to cheating on Kevin Wendt with Jared Habion after the former accused her of infidelity during the Bachelor in Paradise premiere.

“I had been dating Kevin, like, out in the real world for two weeks and Jared came out about his feelings and he kissed me in the airport,” Iaconetti, 30, said during the Tuesday, August 7, episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast. “And we had mentioned this before — I admitted that I was dating Kevin and Jared kissed me.” The now-engaged couple shared the story of their smooch when they first revealed they were dating in March.

She continued: “Whether you call that cheating, that is up to you. By most definitions it is. But it was just one of those moments of passion, one of those actions — he pulled me in and I kissed him back.”

Iaconetti knew when the two locked lips that she was in the wrong. “When [Jared] pulled me in, the second thing I said … He kissed me and then I said, ‘I shouldn’t have done that,’” she explained. The reality star also clarified that she did not kiss Haibon, 29, again until after she and Wendt called it quits.

However, the Bachelor alum called out the haters who are coming down on her for something she believes anyone in her situation would have done. “And then I, of course, was, like, overwhelmed with the thoughts of, like, ‘Well, that felt right. That definitely felt right, but that was kind of like cheating. I can’t believe that I would ever cheat,’” she noted. “It was one kiss a month into knowing Kevin with somebody that I had been really in love with for two and a half years and, like, people will say, ‘Oh, that’s cheating,’ and sure, but don’t tell me you wouldn’t have gone through it.”

Wendt first accused Iaconetti of cheating on him during the Tuesday, August 7, premiere of Bachelor in Paradise. “When Ashley and I left Winter Games, I knew I wanted to marry her one day. And then all of a sudden, Jared flips the switch and now he wants to be with her,” the 34-year-old Bachelorette Canada alum claimed. “I did try to make it work, but if you kiss another guy while you’re dating someone else, it’s cheating in my book. That really hurt me.”

The engaged couple — Haibon proposed on the set of BIP in June — addressed Wendt’s allegations earlier this week. “I was just a little confused by [his claims],” Iaconetti told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “I definitely told him directly that Jared and I were together before it was a public thing. He made it sound like he was clueless to it.”

Haibon added that there is no bad blood: “I have nothing against him. He’s an ex of Ashley’s. I have exes. I wish him the best. Obviously it’s awkward watching an ex of hers on Paradise, but that’s the world we live in, the world we chose to be a part of. … I hope he finds somebody.”

