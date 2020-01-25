Baby on board! Jenna Cooper revealed she’s expecting her first child in a surprise announcement on Instagram.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, posted three photos on Saturday, January 25, which debuted her baby bump on Instagram. She accompanied the photos with a sweet message to her unborn child.

“I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible,” Cooper began. “I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I’ll be there supporting you the whole way. I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor, and never stop laughing.”

She added, “I hope you get your daddy’s thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world, and always stand up for yourself. I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are. See you in a few months.”

Cooper went Instagram official with her boyfriend, Karl Hudson, just six days before announcing that they are expecting a child together. She posted numerous photos with the commercial real estate broker on Instagram and explained her reasons for keeping her relationship a secret.

She wrote that there “are people out there who have made it their goal to make sure I can’t be happy” and it caused her to have “a fear about how social media can destroy what I love.”

Cooper introduced Hudson writing, “I met him a year ago, and now I can’t imagine life without him. He has shown me what it’s like to be with a real man. With real morals. And with an unselfish and loving heart, and I’m never going back.”

She added that he “didn’t care what show I was on, what drama was made up about me, or how many broken pieces of my heart he had to glue back together.”

The former reality TV star signed off the post by promising “to share more personal aspects of my life” with her followers.

Cooper’s fairytale ending comes after her tumultuous relationship with Jordan Kimball. The pair met on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 and got engaged during the finale in the summer of 2018.

Their short-lived engagement ended in September of that year after text messages surfaced that allegedly showed Cooper flirting with another man. Cooper’s lawyer later accused Kimball, 28, of fabricating the messages, which he has denied.

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2019 that Cooper planned to write a tell-all book about her drama with the model.

“I know America has heard some of the obnoxious lies about me from Bachelor Nation’s most thirsty contestants and gossip blogs,” she said in a statement at the time. “But now it’s my turn. I have gone to great lengths to prove that all of these accusations were false.”

Kimball, for his part, revealed he had moved on with his new girlfriend, Christina, via Instagram in November 2019.