Well, this is a curveball. Bachelor in Paradise star Jordan Kimball revealed that his ex-fiancée Jenna Cooper’s lawyer has accused him of fabricating the texts that seemed to expose her infidelity while the couple were engaged.

Kimball posted screenshots of an email from Cooper’s lawyer, Justin R. Apple, on his Instagram Friday, October 5. After noting that he has been trying to reach the reality star, who initially competed for Becca Kufrin’s affections on season 14 of The Bachelorette, the attorney wrote: “We have not heard from you likely because you know what we know (ie; that you created the fabricated texts posted by [Reality Steve blogger] Stephen Carbone). You are clearly avoiding the situation because you know the truth already.”

Apple then provided further “evidence” of his allegations. “You should note that the only man Jenna ever called ‘princess’ in a text message, is you. On August 26, 2018 at 7:33:18 am, Jenna texted you and said ‘good morning princess’ (with lips emoji following). On August 30, 2018 at 1:34:59 pm you texted Jenna, ‘melts my heart,’” the lawyer continued. “There are numerous other unique texts that appear only in text exchange between you and Jenna that match the fabricated texts you sent to Stephen Carbone. Indeed, the fabricated texts appear to be a ‘cliffs notes’ version of your texts with Jenna.”

The attorney also threatened legal action against Kimball and Carbone if the model did not state publicly that he knew the texts were fabricated. “I know the truth, and I am giving you an easy ‘out,’” he concluded.

Cooper and Kimball were engaged during the season 5 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on September 11. One day later, Kimball confirmed their split after Reality Steve released text messages allegedly exchanged by the social media manager and an unidentified man, which seemed to reveal that she cheated on her fiancé during their engagement.

Shortly before posting the email, Kimball spoke out about his struggle on his Instagram Story. “I don’t really think anyone quite understands what I’m going through lately,” he told his followers. “Be careful with who you choose to put in your life.”

He later asserted, “I won’t be talking about this matter anymore,” and appeared to deny Cooper’s accusations with a post that read simply, “Heartbeat of a gentleman.”

The Bachelor alum, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season, also posted a lengthy message to her own Instagram on Thursday, October 4, before Kimball shared the allegations made by Apple. “I think that each time we suffer, we gain a deeper level of empathy and humility. And as much as it hurts, it’s necessary and it shapes us into exactly who we are supposed to be,” she wrote. “In this position, it could be easy to feel bad for myself. I admit that I have screamed out, ‘God, I can’t turn the other cheek anymore, I am bruised all over! Just let me heal! What did I do to deserve this?! I have nothing left to lose, and I feel helpless. Can you hear me … do you even care?’ But I look closely at my tear stained face in the mirror, and I can’t help but feel a sense of peace.”

She continued: “There is a reason for all of this. I was made into this little quirky and loving ball of energy so I can bring the Light to others. My heart and my mind are being tested and strengthened. I have an amazing support system. And honestly, I am inspired. I was worried that it was becoming too late to find a good a man to love and start a family with. I wanted to be able to trust someone with my heart so bad. But maybe that’s not in the books for me. Either way, this is not the end of my story. I will create a lasting legacy full of HOPE. I’ll be the voice for those who are not heard. I promise this is just the beginning.”

Carbone also spoke out about the lawyer’s allegations on Friday, tweeting: “Jordan and I had a good laugh over this. We’ve officially entered Crazy Town and Jenna is the Mayor.”

Cooper has repeatedly claimed innocence in the cheating scandal, while Kimball told Carbone in a podcast interview on September 12 that he has “forgiven her.”

