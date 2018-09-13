Jordan Kimball is putting the past behind him. The Bachelor in Paradise star spoke out in a new interview after he split from Jenna Cooper in the wake of allegations that she cheated on him.

“I’m remaining extremely civil,” the male model, 26, said on Reality Steve’s podcast on Wednesday, September 12. “In the most uncomfortable way, I am here for her because she is really going through a tough time. I have forgiven her, and it hurts me to even have to forgive her because that means that I’ve accepted that this has happened.”

Reality Steve published screenshots of alleged text messages between the social media manager, 29, and another man hours before the season 5 finale of Paradise aired on Tuesday, September 11. Kimball announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he had “come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship.” Soon after, Cooper insisted on her own Instagram account that she “did not cheat” and that the leaked texts “were completely fabricated.”

“She’s just been denying it,” Kimball said on the podcast. “She’s been telling me that she’s going to prove it all wrong. And she’s asked me if I’m going to be there for her, and I’m like, ‘Look, you’ve got to prove it wrong first.’”

That said, the Bachelorette alum does not want viewers to continue attacking his ex on social media. “I think it’s awful,” he said. “I don’t think anyone deserves that.”

Later on, Kimball said that he “got played” by Cooper. “Once you get played, the last thing you want to do is get fooled as well,” he added. “Right now I have to take myself away from this until it’s proven otherwise. And with all this information, the likeliness of that … this makes no sense that this could be someone framing her. It’s a lot to take in. It’s been a very short amount of time.”

